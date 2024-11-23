Xoma Receives $8m From Genentech For Psoriasis Drug

- Xoma has received an $8.5 million milestone payment from Genentech to cover the expense of developing its psoriasis drug, hu1124 (antiCD11a monoclonal antibody), through 1997. The company has started a Phase I trial of the product in 30-40 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. The product is designed to block the hyperactive T cell reaction which occurs in psoriasis patients. It is also in development to treat organ transplant rejection.
