Xoma Results For 1996

At Xoma Corp, net loss for the year ended December 31, 1996, was$29.1 million or $0.90 per share, including $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit, compared to $22.5 million or $0.95 per share in 1995. Revenues were up from $1.2 million in 1995, to $3.6 million. Operating expenses increased to $31.8 million from $27.5 million a year earlier. Xoma ended the year with $46.7 million in cash and equivalents. $22.3 million was generated from its hu1124 collaboration with Genentech, and $21.7 million from two private equity placements.
