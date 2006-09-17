Saturday 8 November 2025

Xoma's acne drug to re-enter trials in 2007

17 September 2006

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Xoma says that, following sucessful results with a research reformulation of Xoma 629, it has begun a program which aims to move the drug back into clinical trials as a treatment for mild-to-moderate acne, in 2007.

The drug is a novel synthetic peptide derived from the human bactericidal/permeability increasing protein, which is synthesized in response to bacterial invasion. In preclinical assessment, the compound has shown anti-bacterial activity against Porphyromonas acnes, an organism that is believed to play a key role in the development of acne.

The announcement follows the disappointing results of a Phase II trial in August 2004, in which the product did not display any clinical benefit (Marketletters passim). Xoma said that, following analysis of the previous data, it had concluded that reformulation of the original gel was required to increase skin penetration and improve other characteristics. Having completed the process, the firm's chairman, John Castello, said: "we have developed a reformulation that meets our criteria for skin penetration and anti-microbial activity."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze