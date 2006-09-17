Xoma's acne drug to re-enter trials in 2007

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Xoma says that, following sucessful results with a research reformulation of Xoma 629, it has begun a program which aims to move the drug back into clinical trials as a treatment for mild-to-moderate acne, in 2007.

The drug is a novel synthetic peptide derived from the human bactericidal/permeability increasing protein, which is synthesized in response to bacterial invasion. In preclinical assessment, the compound has shown anti-bacterial activity against Porphyromonas acnes, an organism that is believed to play a key role in the development of acne.

The announcement follows the disappointing results of a Phase II trial in August 2004, in which the product did not display any clinical benefit (Marketletters passim). Xoma said that, following analysis of the previous data, it had concluded that reformulation of the original gel was required to increase skin penetration and improve other characteristics. Having completed the process, the firm's chairman, John Castello, said: "we have developed a reformulation that meets our criteria for skin penetration and anti-microbial activity."