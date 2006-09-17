Xoma's Neuprex gets OD status in Europe

US drugmaker XOMA says that the European Commission has granted an Orphan Medicinal Product designation to its anti-infective Neuprex (opebacan) in meningococcal disease, a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection predominantly affecting young children. The firm is currently completing the regulatory assessment for Neuprex under the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) exceptional circumstances mechanism and plans to base its application on existing Phase III clinical trial data for the agent.
Approval under exceptional circumstances provides a pathway for marketing authorization where the applicant is unable to provide comprehensive data on efficacy and safety under normal conditions of use. The EMEA has indicated that the information already available about the drug and the circumstances for obviating extensive additional clinical trials in this rare disease fit within the legislation. Xoma is now completing its assessment for this approval pathway for Neuprex in Europe and hopes to obtain formal scientific advice from the EMEA concerning marketing authorization. The firm plans to complete its regulatory assessment for Europe in the first quarter of next year.
