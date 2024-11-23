Xoma's Sepsis Drug Trial To Continue

Xoma has announced that based on a preliminary analysis of its ongoing 1,700-patient Phase III trial of E5, an antiendotoxin antibody, the company plans to continue developing the drug for Gram-negative sepsis. The trial is being conducted by Pfizer, Xoma's US marketing partner for the product. The news comes as a welcome boost in what has been a long and difficult development of E5 which, like other sepsis drugs, has suffered setbacks in the past (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze