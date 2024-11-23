Xoma's Sepsis Drug Trial To Continue

Xoma has announced that based on a preliminary analysis of its ongoing 1,700-patient Phase III trial of E5, an antiendotoxin antibody, the company plans to continue developing the drug for Gram-negative sepsis. The trial is being conducted by Pfizer, Xoma's US marketing partner for the product. The news comes as a welcome boost in what has been a long and difficult development of E5 which, like other sepsis drugs, has suffered setbacks in the past (Marketletters passim).