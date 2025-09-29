Xoma Selects Lead Antifungal

Xoma has selected a lead compound in its antifungal development program and plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application in the USA for the drug, to be known as Mycoprex, for one or more indications by the end of 1996.

This fungicidal compound and its relatives are peptides and peptidomimetics derived from Xoma's bactericidal/permeability-increasing protein (BPI) platform, which forms the basis of its Neuprex (rBPI-21) product, currently in Phase II studies. BPI is a human host-defence protein that is both bactericidal and neutralizes bacterial endotoxin.

Xoma scientists initially discovered that certain peptide sequences derived from the BPI molecule displayed potent antifungal activity. Further research demonstrated that many BPI-derived compounds not only killed strains of Candida albicans, but also showed broad-spectrum activity against fungi resistant to the currently-available drugs. Based on these findings, the company initiated a program to screen for compounds with a broad spectrum of fungicidal activity and in vivo potency at least comparable to amphotericin B, but with a better safety profile.