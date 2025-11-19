Xoma Starts Second Neuprex Efficacy Trial

Xoma has received US Food and Drug Administration approval to begin its second Phase III efficacy trial of Neuprex (recombinant bacterial/ permeability increasing protein; rBPI-21) for the treatment of patients suffering from complications of hemorrhagic trauma. Neuprex, a bactericidal and endotoxin-neutralizing agent, is being developed for multiple indications, according to the company.

Prior to this, on May 11 the company initiated a safety and efficacy trial of Neuprex for the treatment of meningococcemia, a serious infection most commonly encountered in children. Xoma says it will also begin a Phase II trial of Neuprex in patients undergoing partial hepatectomy in the second quarter of this year.

The hemorrhagic trauma study will enroll 400 patients at 11 centers, said Xoma. Neuprex will be administered to patients who have received at least two units of blood within six hours of the traumatic event taking place, and the primary endpoint will be a reduction in the number of patients who experience a combination of secondary infections, organ damage or death over a 14-day period.