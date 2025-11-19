Xoma Starts Third Neuprex Trial

Xoma is to go ahead with a third efficacy trial of Neuprex (rBPI-21) after gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The latest study will look at the efficacy of the bactericidal and endotoxin-neutralizing agent in preventing infective complications in patients who undergo partial hepatectomy.

In May, the company initiated two trials of Neuprex in patients with meningococcemia and in trauma patients suffering from complications associated with hemorrhagic trauma (Marketletter June 5).

The new study's primary endpoint will be a reduction in the number of serious complications, including infections, injury to the liver, lungs, kidneys, the cardiovascular system, and death. 72 patients will be enrolled into the Phase II study, which will be conducted at six centers in the Netherlands. An interim analysis will be carried out after 12 patients have been treated.