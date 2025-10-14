Tuesday 14 October 2025

Xspray Pharma

A Swedish biotech company developing improved formulations of established cancer drugs using its proprietary HyNap™ technology.

The platform enables the creation of amorphous versions of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs) designed to improve solubility, absorption, and dosing consistency.

The company’s lead product candidate, Dasynoc, is an enhanced formulation of dasatinib for chronic myeloid and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Xspray is also developing XS003, based on nilotinib, and additional HyNap-based oncology programs intended to provide clinical and commercial advantages through 505(b)(2) regulatory pathways in the US.

Xspray’s business strategy combines proprietary product development with strategic licensing agreements to extend its technology’s reach. The company signed a non-exclusive licensing deal with Handa Therapeutics, giving Handa access to selected HyNap patents in exchange for potential double-digit royalties.

Financing activities have supported its late-stage programs and platform growth, including a SEK 130 million rights issue and debt refinancing. Xspray is headquartered in Solna, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XSPRAY.

Xspray’s Dasynoc NDA thwarted by manufacturing issues
10 October 2025
Karolinska to own 7.7% of Xspray Pharma after listing
25 August 2017
