Xyotax enters Phase III ovarian cancer trial

The US Gynecologic Oncology Group has initiated a Phase III trial assessing the remission and survival benefit of Cell Therapeutics' Xyotax (paclitaxel poliglumex) in patients with ovarian cancer.

The GOG, a national, non-profit clinical research organization dedicated to improving gynecologic cancer outcomes, will begin enrolling 1,550 patients at more than 50 centers and 160 affiliated institutions in the USA and Europe over the next 18-24 months. Cell Therapeutics, a USA-based cancer drug specialist, which is completing pivotal studies of Xyotax for the treatment of lung cancer, has been working with the group on developing it in ovarian cancer.