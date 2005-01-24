Yamanouchi and GSK's Vesicare launched in the USA

Following its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration late last year (Marketletter November 29, 2004), Yamanouchi and GlaxoSmithKline's Vesicare (solifenacin succinate) has been launched in the USA for overactive bladder. Clearance was based on data from clinical studies which showed that the drug significantly reduced the number of incontinence episodes in patients over 12 weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze