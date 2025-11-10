Yamanouchi and Protein Design Labs: YM337 trial news

- Yamanouchi and Protein Design Labs have announced that YM337, an antibody directed at the gpIIb/IIIa receptor on platelets, inhibits platelet aggregation completely with little effect on bleeding in a study conducted in rhesus monkeys. In the same model, Centocor's marketed anti-gpIIb/IIIa antibody ReoPro (abciximab) significantly prolonged bleeding time. This low potential for bleeding side effects, as well as the short half-life of the drug, may offer advantages in clinical use. The data were presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting earlier this month.
