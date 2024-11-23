Yamanouchi Begins European Trials

- Yamanouchi Pharmaceuticals has begun clinical testing of five newproducts through Yamanouchi Europe, based in the Netherlands. The five products include the antidiabetic agent YM440 and a treatment for prostate cancer, YM116. According to Nikkei Industrial Daily, the company hopes to see an early release of products by starting trials in Europe before Japan. Once the European trials move past the initial phase, the company plans to start trials through its US subsidiary.
