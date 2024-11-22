Yamanouchi drug launch

Yamanouchi Pharmaceu-tical's non-ionic contrast medium, Optiray (ioversol; Market-letter January 13) has recently been launched in Japan. Presently the market for contrast media is shared equally between Omnip-aque (iohexol) of Daiichi and Iopamiron (iopamidol) of Nihon Schering. The market is currently worth around 110 million yen ($865.5 million) annually.
