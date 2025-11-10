Yamanouchi Launches Omnic In Holland

Yamanouchi Europe has launched its alpha 1 blocker Omnic (tamsulosin HCl) onto the market in the Netherlands. The drug is indicated for alleviating the dysuria associated with benign prostatic hypertrophy, and is the first compound to come out of Yamanouchi's research and development and marketing operations in Europe.

The drug was first launched in Japan in 1993 as Harnal, and sales in the last financial year are estimated at 15 billion yen ($150 million). New Drug Applications will be filed in the USA and other European countries over the next few weeks. Yamanouchi signed a marketing deal for the drug with Boehringer Ingelheim in 1992, but retains exclusive rights to the drug in the Netherlands.

- Yamanouchi has revealed that its antiplatelet agent YM337, a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa antagonist, has equivalent platelet aggregation activity to Centocor's ReoPro (abciximab), but may have a lower risk of bleeding. Experiments in rhesus monkeys suggested that YM337 extended bleeding time scores by 10 minutes, compared to 30 minutes with ReoPro.