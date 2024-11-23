Yamanouchi Plans To Triple Chinese Sales

Japanese pharmaceutical company Yamanouchi plans to triple its sales inChina to $3 billion yen ($24.8 million) in 1999 and will increase its sales staff, company officials told the Nikkei Weekly.
Shenyang Yamanouchi, its joint venture set up in 1994 with Shenyang No. 1 Pharmaceutical Factory, produces josamycin, an antibiotic, and Perdipine (nicarpidine), a drug for hypertension.
