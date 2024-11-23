Yamanouchi's BMP2

- Yamanouchi's bone morphogenic protein product, BMP2 or YM484, is now in Phase II trials in Japan as an alternative to bone transplant in serious bone fractures and periodontal diseases. The company is collaborating on the development of BMP2 with Genetics Institute, and a joint venture between the two companies, GI-Yamanouchi, has exclusive rights to the drug in Japan. BMP2 is also in Phase II in Europe, with the trials coordinated by GI and Yamanouchi Europe.