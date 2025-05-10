Yamanouchi To Use China As Asian Springboard

Japanese drug major Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical plans to expand itsbusiness in China and use that country as a springboard for other Asian markets. The company will introduce new pharmaceutical products to the Chinese market through its joint venture company, Shenyang Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical, reports the Nikkei Weekly.
Yamanouchi's plan is to introduce an interferon product for the treatment of hepatitis C by the end of 1998, and at the beginning of 1999 it hopes to launch first an antinausea drug, then an antibiotic and finally a bone-absorption inhibitor.
