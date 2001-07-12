Monday 3 February 2025

YM Bio cleared for trial of brain metastasis drug

12 July 2001

Canadian biopharmaceutical company YM Biosciences has been given thego-ahead by Health Canada to start a Phase I/II trial of its anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody, TheraCIM h-R3, as an adjunct to radiotherapy in patients with brain metastases secondary to non-small cell lung cancer. Around 50% of NSCLC tumors end up metastasizing to the brain.

This is YM Bio's second study of TheraCIM h-R3, which is already in a Phase II trial, in conjunction with radiotherapy, in patients with head and neck cancer. The antibody was developed by the Center of Molecular Immunology in Havana, Cuba.

