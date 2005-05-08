YM BioSciences completes Delex purchase

Canada's YM BioSciences, a cancer product development company, says it has completed the purchase of Delex Therapeutics of Mississauga, Canada, a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inhalation-delivered fentanyl products to treat cancer pain. Delex' lead product is AeroLEF, a proprietary technology for the treatment of acute and breakthrough pain which has completed preliminary efficacy trials and will undergo further Phase II efficacy trials in 2005.

Under the terms of the deal, YM will issue to the Delex shareholders 1,587,302 common shares in consideration for their shares and the accompanying working capital in Delex. In addition, YM will issue up to 4,603,175 common shares in escrow for the benefit of the Delex shareholders. Moreover, on receipt of US regulatory approval, if any, for AeroLEF or any product using Delex' technology, YM will make an additional payment to the Delex shareholders of $4.75 million in cash or common shares or a combination of both.

"This acquisition significantly enhances our portfolio of late-stage cancer-focused products. By concentrating on the entire cancer market and diversifying our pipeline across technologies and target populations, we are providing our shareholders with numerous opportunities to realize value while mitigating risk," said David Allan, chief executive of YM. "The technology from Delex targets the approximately $3.0-billion market for fentanyl-based products that is driven by the total number of patients suffering from cancer pain which, in the USA alone, exceeds the patient populations for the 50 most common cancers combined," he added.