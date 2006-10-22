York Pharma places new equity on AIM

Hitchin, UK-based York Pharma has placed 3,092,783 of its new ordinary shares of 5 pence at 97 pence with institutional investors. The strategic acquirer, developer and marketer of pharmaceutical products in the field of dermatology, will apply for the new shares to start trading on the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange on October 19.
Terry Sadler, the firm's chief executive, said that the placing achieves a number of strategic objectives: it strengthens management's negotiating position ahead of York's first partnership transaction (involving its lead product Abasol, a treatment for fungal infections of the skin); it allows the development of the firm's pipeline to be accelerated; it meets the requirements of certain institutional investors who wish to support its business both now and in the future; and, by increasing the institutional shareholder base of the company, it provides for greater momentum and stability for its share price.
