York Pharma posts L2.7 M loss for full fiscal year

Hitchin, UK-based York Pharma, which strategically acquires, develops and markets pharmaceutical products, mainly in dermatology, has performed to its own expectations, reporting a pretax loss of L2.7 million ($4.7 million) in preliminary results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2005.
York's lead product, Abasol, underwent UK regulatory filing in July for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin. During the period, its acquisition of Molecular SkinCare through share for share exchange was completed, boosting the company's product pipeline, management team and its cash reserves by approximately L2.0 million.
