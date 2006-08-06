York Pharma updates on Sabarep

Hitchin, UK-based York Pharma, the Alternative Investment Market-listed strategic acquirer, developer and marketer of pharmaceutical products in the field of dermatology, has announced progress in the development of Sabarep (YP001), its novel treatment for eczema and related diseases of the skin.
The progress achieved has created the opportunity for the company to extend further its intellectual property in the field of skin protease inhibition and has advanced Sabarep sufficiently for it to request a meeting with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to discuss its future development plans for the product and to clarify the requirements for the remainder of its development program prior to regulatory submission.
Clinical progress achieved to date and the proposed route to commercialization for Sabarep will be made public following the filing of a new patent and the aforementioned regulatory meeting.
