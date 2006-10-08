York's Abasol gets tentative UK approval

York Pharma, a UK-based developer and marketer of dermatology drugs, says that the domestic regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has responded to its marketing authorization application for Abasol (abafungin 1% topical cream), its treatment for fungal infections of the skin.
Prior to being granted a full marketing authorization, the company has been requested to supply certain additional data to the MHRA but says that the response will be submitted shortly and is confident of achieving its scheduled commercial launch in first-half 2007.
