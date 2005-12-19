York's YP001 enters Ph II

UK-based dermatology specialist York Pharma says that its novel patented skin protease inhibitor, YP001, has passed its Phase I validation studies and will now enter the next stage of development.

A new dose-ranging Phase II study that will provide dose-finding data and help definite the final product's optimal constitutents. The firm hopes that the agent will provide a new class of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories that will compete in the worldwide global dermatitis and atopic eczema market, which it values at $2.5 billion each year.