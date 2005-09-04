York validates SPIs for eczema treatment

York Pharmaceutical, based in Hitchin, UK, has announced the discovery and clinical validation of skin protease inhibitors intended for use in atopic eczema treatment.
The company's focus is on the development of products which repair and monitor the skin barrier, which is defective in cases of eczema and related diseases. In clinical validation trials recently completed by the firm, 36 subjects were examined at 374 test sites using a tape-stripping skin-barrier repair model.
Results from this study have suggested that some novel SPI's have a profound effect upon skin-barrier repair and therefore may be of use in future dermatitis and eczema therapy.
