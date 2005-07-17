Young women find taking the pill a burden on holiday

A new survey shows that nearly 43% of oral contraceptive users in their 20s find having to remember to take the pill a burden on holiday. And overall, one in five pill users say they have missed taking them on holidays, with one quarter of women saying this negatively impacted their vacation, and 14% having to visit a doctor as a result.

The survey, sponsored by Netherlands-based Organon and carried out by TNS-EMNID, asked 794 women about their use and experience of contraception on holiday. Nearly all pill users who had gone on vacation with their partner said they had to think about their contraception during this time compared to around one in 10 women using other methods.