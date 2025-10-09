Yuzpe Topped By Progestin Morning-After Pill

Use of the progestin drug levonorgestrel on its own as an emergencycontraceptive or morning-after pill is more effective than the current Yuzpe regimen, according to a report in The Lancet (August 8).

The Yuzpe regimen - consisting of two doses of ethinylestradiol (100mcg) and either levonorgestrel (0.5mg) or racemic norgestrel (1mg) taken 12 hours apart - is the most common form of emergency contraception and has a success rate of around 75% when initiated within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse. It is associated with a fairly high incidence of side effects, with 50% of women reporting nausea and 20% vomiting after treatment.

The new study in 1,998 women found a pregnancy rate of 1.1% for levonorgestrel (two doses of 0.75mg 12 hours apart, supplied by Richter Gedeon), compared to 3.2% for the Yuzpe regimen. The proportion of pregnancies prevented was 85% and 57%, respectively. Nausea was significantly less frequent with the progestogen-only approach (23.1% versus 50.5%), as was vomiting (5.6% vs 18.8%). The study also found that for both groups, the earlier the treatment, the better the outcome.