A biotech company developing thymus-targeted medicines to reprogram the immune system in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s approach aims to restore natural immune tolerance by inducing antigen-specific regulatory T cells through thymic mechanisms rather than suppressing the immune response.

Founded in 2022, Zag Bio launched with an $80 million financing from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Arch Venture Partners, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation T1D Fund. The proceeds support development of the company’s lead program, ZAG-101, in type 1 diabetes, and broader platform expansion into multiple autoimmune indications.

The company was co-founded by immunologists Diane Mathis, Christophe Benoist, and Mark Anderson, with Alan Crane serving as executive chair. Its scientific foundation builds on decades of research in central tolerance and thymic epithelial biology from Harvard Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco.