Saturday 8 November 2025

Zealand Pharma raises cash for R&D

10 September 2006

Zealand Pharma A/S, a Danish biopharmaceutical firm, says that it has closed a rights issue of 29.0 million euros ($37.3 million). The new funds will bring the group's cash position close to 47.0 million euros, providing the financial basis for the company's business plans for the coming years, it says.

Commenting on the financing, Zealand's chief executive, Eva Steiness, said the capital increase provides the necessary funding of the firm's R&D efforts over the next two to three years, "which is a pivotal phase for the company," adding: "we are about to move one of our most advanced projects into the final phase of clinical development cycle and at the same time we expect to initiate clinical development of several compounds from our drug discovery process."

Zealand's clinical program includes: a drug for acute heart failure, ZP120, which is now in late Phase II; and a drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, ZP1846, which is ready for clinical testing. In addition, the company expects to take a number of other new peptide projects from early discovery into development during the coming two to three years. Zealand has already out-licensed two advanced-stage compounds - ZP10 for type 2 diabetes to Sanofi-Aventis and SP123 to prevent ventricular arrhythmia to Wyeth - with both expected to qualify for Phase III clinical trials during 2007, the firm says.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze