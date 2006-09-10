Zealand Pharma raises cash for R&D

Zealand Pharma A/S, a Danish biopharmaceutical firm, says that it has closed a rights issue of 29.0 million euros ($37.3 million). The new funds will bring the group's cash position close to 47.0 million euros, providing the financial basis for the company's business plans for the coming years, it says.

Commenting on the financing, Zealand's chief executive, Eva Steiness, said the capital increase provides the necessary funding of the firm's R&D efforts over the next two to three years, "which is a pivotal phase for the company," adding: "we are about to move one of our most advanced projects into the final phase of clinical development cycle and at the same time we expect to initiate clinical development of several compounds from our drug discovery process."

Zealand's clinical program includes: a drug for acute heart failure, ZP120, which is now in late Phase II; and a drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, ZP1846, which is ready for clinical testing. In addition, the company expects to take a number of other new peptide projects from early discovery into development during the coming two to three years. Zealand has already out-licensed two advanced-stage compounds - ZP10 for type 2 diabetes to Sanofi-Aventis and SP123 to prevent ventricular arrhythmia to Wyeth - with both expected to qualify for Phase III clinical trials during 2007, the firm says.