Zeltia agrees to pay for Yondelis patent

The Spanish Zeltia group has admitted it will have to pay the University of Illinois, USA, a fee for the commercialization of its leading compound Yondelis (trabectedin; Marketletters passim). The announcement came only two days after Zeltia had explained to the Spanish financial market regulatory body, the CNMV, that the patent on the active principle of Yondelis - code-named ET-743 - belongs to the American university.

Furthermore, it now appears that two further US universities, Harvard and Columbia, are patent holders in relation to certain processes of alternative synthesis to obtain ET-743. From all this, industry observers have concluded that the future of Zeltia and its marine-drug biotechnology subsidiary PharmaMar could rest in the hands of three US universities.