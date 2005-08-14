Zeltia to invest 155M euros in biotech units

The Spanish Zeltia group has said it will invest a total of 155.0 million euros ($189.0 million) in its biotechnology subsidiaries PharmaMar and Neuropharma between now and 2007. The company's shares remained unchanged on the Madrid exchange after the announcement.
PharmaMar develops drugs of marine origin and Zeltia will invest 34.8 million euros in this firm in 2005, 39.0 million euros in 2006 and 40.5 million euros in 2007. The main objective of PharmaMar is to complete development of its leading cancer drug candidate, Yondelis (trabectedin), which is licensed to Johnson & Johnson, in 2006.
Zeltia's commitment to Neuropharma, the subsidiary which specializes in drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, will be 40.7 million euros, and this funding will go towards clinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze