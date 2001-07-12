Zeltia to sign major US deal for cancer drug

Zeltia of Spain is close to announcing a major licensing deal for itsmost advanced drug, ET-743, derived from the marine invertebrate Ecteinascidia turbinata. The company's chief executive, Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa-Faro, told the Marketletter that Zeltia, through its Pharma Mar biotechnology subsidiary, expects to put pen to paper on an agreement with a major US pharmaceutical firm in the very near future, which will involve handing over marketing rights to all countries outside Europe.
...will sell ET-743 on its own in Europe
Zeltia will market the drug itself in Europe, and Mr Fernandez Sousa-Faro told the Marketletter that the firm will be recruiting a sales force of 80-100. ET-743 is scheduled to be filed in Europe in the fall, indicated initially for the treatment of soft tissue and bone sarcomas, with a launch expected by the end of 2002. ET-743 has orphan drug status in Europe.
