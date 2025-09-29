Zeneca expands Reim's production site

- Zeneca of the UK is expanding its production base in Reims, France, and will emphasize the plant's exports role. Production of solid forms will be expanded, particularly cardiovascular drugs. Reims is already the focus of most of the group's French business as well as its research. The plant will also produce antiasthmatic agents. Total production capacity will be raised to about 500 tonnes a year, and this year Reims will produce 320 tonnes, compared with 270 tonnes in 1995. It will also export an increasing volume of production to the UK for sale in world markets.
