Zeneca Files Arimidex NDA In USA

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has filed its New Drug Application in the USA for Arimidex (anastrozole), a third generation aromatase inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced breast cancer in post-menopausal women.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women in the USA; in 1994 around 182,000 new cases were reported, of which two thirds were in post-menopausal women. The US market for hormonal therapies for breast cancer was around $300 million last year.