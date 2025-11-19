Zeneca Files Dossier In UK For Accolate

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has submitted the UK regulatory package for Accolate (zafirlukast), an orally-active leukotriene antagonist, for asthma. This is the first of this new category of drug to be submitted for regulatory approval in the west, said the company.

The UK submission will pave the way for further national applications throughout Europe, said Zeneca, adding that submissions for major European markets and the USA are expected to be completed "during the next few months."

Accolate has been shown to improve both daytime and nighttime symptoms in asthmatics, as well as improving lung function scores and reducing the need for concomitant bronchodilator therapy with beta agonists. The minimum dose of Accolate (20mg twice-daily), Zeneca noted, has also been found to be comparable in tolerability and efficacy to sodium cromoglycate, administered at its maximum approved dose through an inhaler.