ZENECA GETS ANALYST UPGRADING

UK pharmaceutical company Zeneca has been upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs International. Paul Krikler and Mark Tracey have raised their rating of Zeneca from market performer to market outperformer despite reducing Zeneca's earnings per share forecasts for the first time since the company came to the market.

The analysts have made a L25 million ($38.62 million) cut in pretax profit forecasts for 1994 to L765 million ($1.18 million), which results in EPS growth for 1994-1998 being reduced from 12% to 11%. However, Zeneca's EPS growth forecasts are still the highest among the major stocks in the sector, note the analysts.

They are forecasting a modest decline in pharmaceutical margins starting in 1995. This is in line with their view of contracting operating profits for the industry as a whole going forward. They also expect profit reductions in the agrochemical sector as a result of continuing difficulties in this area.