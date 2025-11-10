ZENECA GETS ANALYST UPGRADING

UK pharmaceutical company Zeneca has been upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs International. Paul Krikler and Mark Tracey have raised their rating of Zeneca from market performer to market outperformer despite reducing Zeneca's earnings per share forecasts for the first time since the company came to the market.
The analysts have made a L25 million ($38.62 million) cut in pretax profit forecasts for 1994 to L765 million ($1.18 million), which results in EPS growth for 1994-1998 being reduced from 12% to 11%. However, Zeneca's EPS growth forecasts are still the highest among the major stocks in the sector, note the analysts.
They are forecasting a modest decline in pharmaceutical margins starting in 1995. This is in line with their view of contracting operating profits for the industry as a whole going forward. They also expect profit reductions in the agrochemical sector as a result of continuing difficulties in this area.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze