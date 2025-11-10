Monday 10 November 2025

Zeneca In The Spotlight On Roche Takeover Rumors

18 June 1995

UK drugmaker Zeneca spent several days firmly in the spotlight, as rumors persisted that Hoffmann-La Roche of Switzerland was planning to make a bid for the company. Zeneca's share price - already riding high - rose a further 75 pence to L10.68 or nearly 8% on Friday, June 9, as speculation about an offer increased, despite both companies saying they never comment on rumors.

Notwithstanding, stock market pressure was such that Zeneca was forced to put out a statement simply declaring "that it knows of no reason for the recent rise in its share price, other than possible investor assessment of the strength of its new product portfolio."

Roche has made a number of acquisitions recently, first taking control of Genentech and then buying Syntex, but the word on the street is that it is hungry for more, and has the financial muscle to achieve such ambitions. For its part, Zeneca is still in the medium-size range, and so perceived as being vulnerable, especially as it has a highly-regarded new product pipeline which must be the envy of many other pharmaceutical companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze