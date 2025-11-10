Zeneca In The Spotlight On Roche Takeover Rumors

UK drugmaker Zeneca spent several days firmly in the spotlight, as rumors persisted that Hoffmann-La Roche of Switzerland was planning to make a bid for the company. Zeneca's share price - already riding high - rose a further 75 pence to L10.68 or nearly 8% on Friday, June 9, as speculation about an offer increased, despite both companies saying they never comment on rumors.
Notwithstanding, stock market pressure was such that Zeneca was forced to put out a statement simply declaring "that it knows of no reason for the recent rise in its share price, other than possible investor assessment of the strength of its new product portfolio."
Roche has made a number of acquisitions recently, first taking control of Genentech and then buying Syntex, but the word on the street is that it is hungry for more, and has the financial muscle to achieve such ambitions. For its part, Zeneca is still in the medium-size range, and so perceived as being vulnerable, especially as it has a highly-regarded new product pipeline which must be the envy of many other pharmaceutical companies.
