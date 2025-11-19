Zeneca Launches Improved Zoladex LA

Zeneca has launched a longer-acting formulation of Zoladex (goserelin) for the treatment of prostate cancer, in the UK. This is the second launch of the product, called Zoladex LA, since it first became available in Sweden in May. Zoladex LA can be administered once every 12 weeks, rather than once every four weeks for the original formulation. Sales of Zoladex reached almost L200 million ($314 million) in 1994. The total market for LHRH agonists is estimated to reach L1 billion by 2000, with 75% of the usage in prostate cancer.
