Zeneca Pharma Opens New Granulation Unit

- Zeneca Pharma, the French subsidiary of the UK drugs group, is openinga new granulation unit at Reims, France, to increase production to 220 tonnes of compounds annually. This will bring total volume output at the plant to 750 tonnes a year. The production is intended to support a rise in the supply of Zestril and Zestoretic (lisinopril), two key cardiovascular agents, for the European, Japanese and Canadian markets.
