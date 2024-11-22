Zeneca Pharmaceuticals Consolidates In Brazil

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has acquired Glaxo Wellcome's 50% stake in the joint venture Laboratorios Wellcome-Zeneca in Brazil.
The deal includes the transfer of the manufacturing plant to Zeneca and the transfer of the Wellcome product line to Glaxo Wellcome. The new company, Zeneca Farmaceutica do Brasil Ltda, will be based in Cotia, near Sao Paulo.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Zeneca says that the total investment represents less than 1% of Zeneca's group net assets. The agreement concerning the JV follows Glaxo's acquisition of Wellcome earlier this year (Marketletters passim).
