Zeneca's ACE Inhibitor Zestril Licensed For AMI

Zeneca Pharma's once-daily ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril) has been licensed for use in acute myocardial infarction in the UK. The company notes that AMI patients treated with Zestril should be hemodynamically stable and with a systolic blood pressure greater than 100mmHg. The AMI indication has already been approved in France, Spain, Sweden and Mexico, with filings in other countries pending and a Supplemental New Drug Application has been filed in the USA.

Treatment with Zestril may be started within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms to prevent subsequent development of left ventricular dysfunction or heart failure and to improve survival. In addition, patients should receive, as appropriate, the standard recommended treatments such as thrombolytics, aspirin and beta blocker. Zestril therapy should continue for six weeks, at which time the patient's status should be reviewed to assess the need for long-term therapy. Patients who develop heart failure should continue with Zestril.

Recommendation Based On GISSI 3 Trial The basis of this new indication was provided by the results of the GISSI 3 (Gruppo Italiano per lo Studio della Soprav-vivenza nel' Infarcto Micocardico; Marketletters passim) trial, which is said to differ from other post-infarction trials with ACE inhibitors in that unselected patients were randomized less than 24 hours after the onset of symptoms. More than 19,000 hemodynamically stable patients received, in addition to standard coronary care, Zestril and/or nitrates or no trial therapy.