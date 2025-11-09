Zeneca's Arimidex Launched In First Market

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has launched its new generation hormonal therapy for breast cancer, Arimidex (anastrozole), in the UK. This is the first world launch of the product, which is indicated for the palliative treatment of post-menopausal women with advanced (metastatic) breast cancer.
Arimidex is a highly selective, non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor which offers improved tolerability and increased convenience compared to other available drugs of this type, such as aminoglutethimide and 4-hydroxy-androstenedione, according to data presented at the 4th Nottingham International Breast Cancer Conference in the UK last week.
Anthony Howell of Christie Hospital in Manchester said that endocrine therapy for breast cancer, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, remains a mainstay for palliative treatment of relapsed, advanced patients because it offers a very good therapeutic index, ie it is at least as effective as other interventions but has markedly fewer side effects. Around 50% of patients respond to first-round hormone-based treatment, often with Zeneca's best-selling anti-estrogen Nolvadex (tamoxifen).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze