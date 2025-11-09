Zeneca's Arimidex Launched In First Market

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has launched its new generation hormonal therapy for breast cancer, Arimidex (anastrozole), in the UK. This is the first world launch of the product, which is indicated for the palliative treatment of post-menopausal women with advanced (metastatic) breast cancer.

Arimidex is a highly selective, non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor which offers improved tolerability and increased convenience compared to other available drugs of this type, such as aminoglutethimide and 4-hydroxy-androstenedione, according to data presented at the 4th Nottingham International Breast Cancer Conference in the UK last week.

Anthony Howell of Christie Hospital in Manchester said that endocrine therapy for breast cancer, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, remains a mainstay for palliative treatment of relapsed, advanced patients because it offers a very good therapeutic index, ie it is at least as effective as other interventions but has markedly fewer side effects. Around 50% of patients respond to first-round hormone-based treatment, often with Zeneca's best-selling anti-estrogen Nolvadex (tamoxifen).