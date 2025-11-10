Zeneca's Pharma Sales Advance 6% In Good Trading Report

UK bioscience group Zeneca achieved an 8% increase in group sales for the first nine months of 1995 to L3.5 billion ($5.4 billion), driven by volume increases. Pharmaceutical turnover was ahead 6% to L1.5 billion, with good volume growth maintained. However, it was noted that in some European markets pricing pressures continued.
Sales of Salick Healthcare, a chain of hospitals in the USA focusing on cancer care in which Zeneca has a 50% stake, are not included in the calculations, pending completion and publication of Salick's annual results for the year ended August 1995, the company said.
The agrochemical division achieved sales growth of 12% (13% underlying growth) to L1.2 billion, which was driven by a strong performance at the half-year stage, particularly in the USA. The specialties business unit achieved turnover of L764 million, rising 4% on the first nine months of 1994.
