Zeneca's Phase III Data Support Seroquel Efficacy

Zeneca has circulated the first Phase III results from its clinical trials program for Seroquel (ICI 204,636), which suggest that the new atypical antipsychotic may represent an important new therapeutic option in the management of schizophrenia. The data were presented by Wolfgang Fleisch-hacker of Innsbruck University at a satellite symposium to the 8th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress in Venice, Italy, on October 2.

Prof Fleischhacker told the conference that the SAFARI study involved 618 patients who were randomized to six weeks' treatment with placebo or one of three different doses of Seroquel; 225mg bd, 150mg td and a low-dose group who received 25mg bd. All the patients who were enrolled into the study were suffering from an acute schizophrenic exacerbation (DSM IIIR), with a score of at least 27 on the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale; they were moderately ill in terms of Clinical Global Impression scores and severity of illness.

The efficacy of treatment was assessed using BPRS and CGI criteria, while a secondary efficacy measure was the Scale for Assessment of Negative Symptoms. Negative symptoms such as apathy and withdrawal from social contact are poorly addressed using standard neuroleptics, such as chlorpromazine, and have enormous impact on a patient's ability to function. However, atypical drugs like clozapine (Sandoz' Clozaril) have had some success in countering them.