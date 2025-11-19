Wednesday 19 November 2025

ZENECA'S PIPELINE ON TARGET AS TENORMIN SLIPS

14 March 1994

Zeneca's solid performance in 1993 and evidence of a strong pipeline (Marketletter March 7) look like solid foundations for its long-term growth as an independent company. Sir Denys Henderson, Zeneca's chairman, commented at the annual results press conference that 1993 was a "dramatic year" for the company, featuring Zeneca's split from the ICI group and a rights issue. He said that "less than ideal trading conditions" prevailed throughout the year. It was also noted that favorable exchange rates helped business along.

David Barnes, Zeneca's chief executive, said that underlying growth in the pharmaceutical sector was 5% in 1993. Growth of the company's newer pharmaceutical products "far exceeded the decline of its beta blocker Tenormin" (atenolol). Sales of Zestril (lisinopril), an ACE inhibitor, its anticancer agent Zoladex (goserelin), and an injectable anesthetic Diprivan (propofol) were ahead of 1992 levels by L 226 million in 1993. Combined with a L 95 million increase in the sales of Zeneca's other anticancer agent Nolvadex (tamoxifen), the newer drug products had an aggregate increase of 40%. Sales of Tenormin were down from last year's level by L 70 million, a decline of 13%.

Mr Barnes said that underlying volume growth for Zestril, Zoladex, and Diprivan "is in each case in the mid to high 20% range." 16% growth was achieved by Nolvadex, which he added was good for a product of its age.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze