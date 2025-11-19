ZENECA'S PIPELINE ON TARGET AS TENORMIN SLIPS

Zeneca's solid performance in 1993 and evidence of a strong pipeline (Marketletter March 7) look like solid foundations for its long-term growth as an independent company. Sir Denys Henderson, Zeneca's chairman, commented at the annual results press conference that 1993 was a "dramatic year" for the company, featuring Zeneca's split from the ICI group and a rights issue. He said that "less than ideal trading conditions" prevailed throughout the year. It was also noted that favorable exchange rates helped business along.
David Barnes, Zeneca's chief executive, said that underlying growth in the pharmaceutical sector was 5% in 1993. Growth of the company's newer pharmaceutical products "far exceeded the decline of its beta blocker Tenormin" (atenolol). Sales of Zestril (lisinopril), an ACE inhibitor, its anticancer agent Zoladex (goserelin), and an injectable anesthetic Diprivan (propofol) were ahead of 1992 levels by L 226 million in 1993. Combined with a L 95 million increase in the sales of Zeneca's other anticancer agent Nolvadex (tamoxifen), the newer drug products had an aggregate increase of 40%. Sales of Tenormin were down from last year's level by L 70 million, a decline of 13%.
Mr Barnes said that underlying volume growth for Zestril, Zoladex, and Diprivan "is in each case in the mid to high 20% range." 16% growth was achieved by Nolvadex, which he added was good for a product of its age.
