Zeneca's Seroquel Cleared In USA

Zeneca's new antipsychotic Seroquel (quetiapine) has been approved bythe US Food and Drug Administration. The drug will be manufactured in the USA and will be lauched shortly in 25mg, 100mg, and 200mg tablet formulations, with an effective dose range in trials of 150mg to 750mg/day, given twice or three times daily. The drug has already been launched in the UK (Marketletter September 22 and 29).