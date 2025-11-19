Zeneca's Zestril approved in France

- Zeneca Pharmaceuticals' ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril) has been approved in France for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction. Zeneca says this is the first major European country to approve the drug for AMI. Zestril has already been approved for this in Mexico (in March) and Spain (in April). It is already available for hypertension and congestive heart failure in most world markets, although approval of the CHF indication in Japan is not expected until later in the year.
