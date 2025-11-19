ZENECA STARTS PH II TRIALS OF ZD1694

Zeneca's anticancer drug ZD1694 has entered Phase II testing in patients with breast, colorectal, liver, lung and ovarian cancer. The drug is a folate analog, and acts via inhibition of thymidylate synthase.
ZD1694 is reportedly very active in vitro against methotrexate-resistant cell lines, and had low toxicity in animal studies. A small Phase II study carried out in heav-ily-pretreated patients with colon cancer has indicated a response rate in the region of 25%, while Phase I data, from colorectal cancer patients who had received doses of up to 4.5mg/m2, indicates that responses of up to 30% may be possible. The patients in the Phase I study had previously failed therapy with leucovorin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze