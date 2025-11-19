ZENECA STARTS PH II TRIALS OF ZD1694

Zeneca's anticancer drug ZD1694 has entered Phase II testing in patients with breast, colorectal, liver, lung and ovarian cancer. The drug is a folate analog, and acts via inhibition of thymidylate synthase.

ZD1694 is reportedly very active in vitro against methotrexate-resistant cell lines, and had low toxicity in animal studies. A small Phase II study carried out in heav-ily-pretreated patients with colon cancer has indicated a response rate in the region of 25%, while Phase I data, from colorectal cancer patients who had received doses of up to 4.5mg/m2, indicates that responses of up to 30% may be possible. The patients in the Phase I study had previously failed therapy with leucovorin.