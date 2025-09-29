Zeneca Takes Charge, But Still At Forecasts' Top-End

Despite taking a charge of L60 million ($90.7 million) for restructuring and improving its pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution activities, UK company Zeneca says it is still on target for its 1995 trading performance. The company says it expects to be at the upper end of analysts' forecasts.
In the pharmaceutical division, Zeneca's strong fourth-quarter sales resulted in 1995 annual sales growth ahead of the trend reported at the nine-month stage; then, its sales advanced 6% to L3.5 billion. Overall price reductions in some European markets, particularly in the UK and Italy, were broadly offset by increases in the USA, the company notes in a 1995 year-end trading update.
The full-year performances of the ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril), anticancer drug Zoladex (goserelin), anesthetic Diprivan (propofol) and anticancer agent Nolvadex (tamoxifen) were similar to those reported at the half-year stage, while the decline in Tenormin (atenolol) has slowed substantially. The antiprostate cancer drug Casodex (bicalutamide), according to the company, "has made an excellent start, particularly in the USA, and other early-launch and late-phase development products continue to progress well."
